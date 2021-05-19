Zamarron earns All-America honors

John Brown University sophomore forward Jacob Zamarron has been named to the All-America honorable mention list, the NAIA national office announced on Thursday, May 13.

Zamarron, a native of Rogers, earned a second-consecutive All-Sooner Athletic Conference first team nod this season after pacing the team with 11 goals and 25 points. Accounting for four game-winners in John Brown's six-win shortened season, he recorded three multi-goal performances and accounted for 42 percent of the Golden Eagles' goal-scoring production in the 2020 season.

Last season's SAC Offensive Player of the Year posted game-winners versus Oklahoma Panhandle State, Oklahoma City and Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), before netting the match's only goal in a 1-0 upset win over Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the Sooner Athletic tournament quarterfinals.

Zamarron landed a team-leading 24 of his 44 shot attempts on goal and scored on every four shot attempts of the season. He now totals 37 goals and 86 points in his two-season career, averaging 1.15 goals and 2.69 points per game.

As a team, the Golden Eagles finished the year 6-5-1 and ended its postseason run in the SAC tournament semifinals.