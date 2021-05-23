Arrests and citations

May 10

• Andrew Bradley Corley, 22, arrested in connection with rape.

• Sierra Monique Bobak, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kimberly Michele Simmons, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.

• Linda Davna Camarillo, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 11

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 51, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Nathan Charles Thompson, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

May 12

• Franklin Efren Sagastume Figueroa, 36, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no driver's license.

• Alexander Raymond Bisbee, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Aaron Scott, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Cody Ray Strickland, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Saundra Lynn Johnson, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 13

• Brendan Blake Collins, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession w/intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; criminal use of prohibited weapon.

May 14

• Katie Marie Hicks, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Jeffrey Perez, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Jason James Meier, 38, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• April Leeann Hornick, 36, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kristina Marianna Lemmons, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; fleeing.

• Valerie Vanessa Filmore, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Oce Allen Davis, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 15

• Brianna Lynn Setser, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Johnny Boy Morales II, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.

• Kristina Anne Ferrell, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Mallory Denise Fielding, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kenneth Allen Odie Jr, 50, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with juvenile probation violation.

• Hector Manuel Batres, 36, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

May 16

• Maria Lobation, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dale Lee Hamilton, 36, arrested in connection with warrant service other agency.