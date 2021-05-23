Arrests and citations

May 10
• Andrew Bradley Corley, 22, arrested in connection with rape.
• Sierra Monique Bobak, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Michele Simmons, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.
• Linda Davna Camarillo, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
May 11
• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 51, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Nathan Charles Thompson, 31, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
May 12
• Franklin Efren Sagastume Figueroa, 36, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no driver's license.
• Alexander Raymond Bisbee, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• David Aaron Scott, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Cody Ray Strickland, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Saundra Lynn Johnson, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 13
• Brendan Blake Collins, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession w/intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; criminal use of prohibited weapon.
May 14
• Katie Marie Hicks, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Jeffrey Perez, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Jason James Meier, 38, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.
• April Leeann Hornick, 36, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kristina Marianna Lemmons, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; fleeing.
• Valerie Vanessa Filmore, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Oce Allen Davis, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 15
• Brianna Lynn Setser, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Johnny Boy Morales II, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.
• Kristina Anne Ferrell, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mallory Denise Fielding, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Allen Odie Jr, 50, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest.
• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with juvenile probation violation.
• Hector Manuel Batres, 36, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
May 16
• Maria Lobation, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dale Lee Hamilton, 36, arrested in connection with warrant service other agency.