Boys basketball players garner postseason awards

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior basketball player Jackson Ford earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore basketball player Dalton Newman earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior basketball player Josh Stewart earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior basketball player Breck Soderquist was the recipient of the 2020-21 Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Josh Stewart earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2020-21 basketball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Josh Stewart, pictured with assistant coach Bill Covington, earned Most Valuable Player honors for the Siloam Springs boys basketball team for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Trey Whorton, pictured with assistant coach Bill Covington, earned the Panther Award for the 2020-21 boys basketball season.

From Staff Reports

