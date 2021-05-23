Sign in
Electric charging station open to public

May 23, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The city's electric vehicle charging station was installed around April 20 at 205 E. Jefferson St. across the street from the Siloam Springs Public Library, according to a post on the city's website. It contains two charging ports for electric vehicles, according the post states. The fee to charge a vehicle is 25 cents per kilowatt hour, the post states. Charging time will take 2 hours and cost around $3.30, the post states.

From Staff Reports

