Electric charging station open to public

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The city's electric vehicle charging station was installed around April 20 at 205 E. Jefferson St. across the street from the Siloam Springs Public Library, according to a post on the city's website. It contains two charging ports for electric vehicles, according the post states. The fee to charge a vehicle is 25 cents per kilowatt hour, the post states. Charging time will take 2 hours and cost around $3.30, the post states.

From Staff Reports