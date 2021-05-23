May 23 Obituaries

Victoria Lacy Davis

Victoria Lacy Davis, 29, 0f Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 20, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Jan. 9, 1992, in Poteau, Okla., to Curtis Wayne Smith and Susan Renee Smith. She was a 2010 graduated from Gentry High School. She enjoyed family, being outdoors and watching birds.

She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Susan Smith of the home; and three sisters, Jennifer Smith and Haylee Smith Gwin, of Siloam Springs, and Katie Caldwell of Poteau, Okla.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Glenda Sue Dowd, age 66, of Siloam Springs, died Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Glenda was born October 18, 1954, in Siloam Springs to Glen and Sue Hurt. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and husband Thomas Dowd, and a son, Billy Dowd.

Glenda is survived by a daughter, Stacey Dowd; twin brothers, Derald Hurt (Linda) and Gerald Hurt; three grandchildren, Andrew Sisco, Jaylee Leatherwood and Ridge Leatherwood; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service was held Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at Centerpoint Baptist Church, 23182 State Highway 116, Colcord, OK 74338. A dinner was held after the service at the church. Food and flowers were delivered to Centerpoint Church the day of the service.

