OPINION: Coach H deserving of 5A AD of the year

It might have slipped under the radar when it was officially announced, but I think it's an honor that's very much worth letting people know about.

Siloam Springs outgoing athletics director Ken Harriman was named the Class 5A Athletic Director of the Year in a vote by other state athletic directors, the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association announced recently.

Harriman is scheduled to be honored at a luncheon June 24 at the Riverfront Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock.

Let me add my personal congrats to Coach H on this honor as it is very deserving.

I've seen him all over the place, just the way an athletic director should be. He's been a voice for the athletic department, a leader and a mentor for coaches, young and old.

I've heard him say "Hey young man!" to not only me but also to men older than he is.

And during state soccer this past week, I would have liked to have seen his step count. It had to have been pretty dang high.

We'll have a few more weeks with Coach Harriman in charge of the athletic department, and it's been good to have incoming athletic director Jeff Williams around the last couple of months.

• • •

In coaching news, two coaches, Jessica (Wade) Merrill and Brittany Fields had their resignations accepted at the most recent school board meeting on May 13.

Merrill, the varsity volleyball assistant and former Lady Panther standout and state champion, is moving with her family to Alabama. Jessie has coached eighth- and ninth-grade volleyball before being promoted to varsity assistant. She also was on the soccer staff for several seasons. I know Coach Joellen Wright and the volleyball family will miss her tremendously.

Fields has been the seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball coach for the last couple of seasons. She's done a great job of reporting results and statistics for those teams, who have had good success.

I know some more personnel decisions are in the works and will be unveiled in the coming weeks as well.

Interestingly enough, there were very little changes in the athletic department coming into the 2020-21 season. That's how it goes sometimes in the coaching world.

• • •

In my previous column, I neglected to give a shout out to two gentlemen who helped me immensely during the Class 5A state soccer tournament and also at times throughout the school year: Bud Sullins and Mark Ross.

These two guys braved some warm temperatures on the Panther Stadium turf to shoot photos that the Herald-Leader has used, and they also were helpful with photos during other sports as well. Thank you guys!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.