WSS approves payment for emergency siren

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees approved on Monday the payment of $8,501 for a tornado siren installed at Moseley (Okla.) Public Schools.

In a vote of 4-1, with Trustee Marty Thompson voting no, the board of trustees voted to pay the amount to Delaware County, Okla. Mayor Rhonda Wise received an email from Delaware County Commissioner Jay Callahan stating the county received an invoice from the Delaware County Emergency Management for the $21,746.

The email states a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for $13,245 was paid to the county for the siren. The email did not state when the grant was received by the county. Delaware County paid the remaining balance of $8,501, but is seeking to recoup that amount from West Siloam Springs, the email states.

The tornado siren was installed last fall, according to Delaware County Emergency Director Jeff Reeves and is owned by the town of West Siloam Springs,

Cherokee Tribal Council Member Mike Shambaugh heard what had happened and talked about helping with the balance, Wise said. Shambaugh declined to comment on the issue, but Wise said she thinks the Cherokee Nation will reimburse West Siloam Springs for at least part of the amount owed to the county.

"My opinion (is) we should pay it off and then I'll talk to Cherokee Nation and see if we can get reimbursed," Wise said.

The board of trustees also discussed the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes from the May 10 special meeting.

• Hearing reports from town officials Kris Kirk, CPA; Assistant Police Chief Charles Vaughn; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; Wise; Vice Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice Chair/Assistant Town Clerk Linda Dixon; Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Jot Hartley.

• Approving purchase orders for March 2021. General PO No. 342-34364 totaling $195,561; EMS PO No. 125 totaling $20,060; Drug Forfeiture PO No. 23 totaling $300; Streets PO No. 1601-1606 totaling $4,875.

• Approving an emergency clause for any expenses that may occur after the publication of the agenda.

• Taking no action on the consideration of health care coverage for town employees and officers.

• Tabling a discussion and vote on hiring an information technology person.

• Approving the authorization for Department of Public Works Director Keith Morgan to prepare bids and issue requests for bids for street repairs.

• Entering into executive session to discuss the annual evaluation of Chandler.

• Approving to retain Chandler for another year and authorizing a four percent raise to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2021-2022 which will start on July 1.

• Approving the fiscal budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

• Authorizing the mayor to accept a bid not to exceed $23,000 for a walking trail for West Siloam Springs Park.

• Authorizing the mayor to have Keith acquire portapotties in West Siloam Springs Park for the summer.

• Approving an agreement to hold the city of Little Rock harmless for damages to playground equipment to be donated to West Siloam Springs from the Little Rock School District as well as arranging transport for the equipment from Little Rock to West Siloam Springs.

At press time, information regarding the municipal authority meeting is pending the approval of meeting minutes.