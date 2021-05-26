No headline

THEME: 1970s LYRICS

ACROSS

1. *Carole King: "But you're ____ ____ away"

6. "I Thee ____"

9. Ring practice

13. Hacienda brick

14. *Billy Joel: "I love you just the way you ____"

15. What speakers do

16. Leg of lamb

17. Styling goo

18. Spooky

19. *Rod Stewart: "Oh, Maggie, I couldn't have tried ____ ____"

21. *Stevie Wonder: "Very superstitious, writing's on ____ ____"

23. Type of constrictor

24. Can of worms

25. *"____ Cola, what a beautiful drink"

28. Capital of Peru

30. *Carly Simon: "I had some dreams, they were ____ in my coffee"

35. Bad luck precursor

37. Swing seat, possibly

39. Macaroni shape

40. Capital on the Baltic Sea

41. Figure with vertex and rays

43. Venetian magistrate

44. Not fitting

46. Sealed with a handshake

47. Wise man

48. Annotator and commentator

50. Facts and figures

52. Bambino

53. Chinese monetary unit

55. International Labor Organization

57. *The Knack: "M M M My ____"

61. *Sister Sledge: "We are family, get up everybody ____ ____"

65. Last European colony in China

66. Pastrami's partner

68. Sheik's bevy

69. Movie premiere, e.g.

70. Gunk

71. Ancient assembly area

72. Used to be wild?

73. Attila, e.g.

74. Part of mortise joint

DOWN

1. Long story

2. War god in Norse mythology

3. Same as fogey

4. J. Robert Oppenheimer's project

5. Reorganize or modify

6. $7.25/hour, e.g.

7. Old fashioned 'before'

8. Nile's mouth

9. Boatload

10. What paralegal and parachute have in common

11. Seed covering

12. Angler's spool

15. Punch buggy car

20. Indian cuisine yogurt staple

22. Drunkard's sound?

24. Enter uninvited (2 words)

25. *Bruce Springsteen: "Tramps like us, baby we were born ____ ____"

26. ____ acid

27. "And Seth.... ____ Enos"

29. *Eric Clapton: "Darling, won't you ease my worried ____"

31. Oldsmobile founder

32. Lusitania's destroyer

33. Grown-up pupper, in social media

34. *ABBA: "Dancing queen, young and ____, only seventeen"

36. Back of the neck

38. Dashing style

42. Spritelike

45. Test (2 words)

49. *Terry Jacks: "We had seasons in the ____"

51. One tritely familiar

54. Frustration, in print

56. Missouri River tributary

57. Old World duck

58. *Creedence Clearwater Revival: "____ you ever seen the rain?"

59. They're hidden up a sleeve?

60. Goes with rave

61. Eon, alt. sp.

62. *Black Sabbath: "I am ____ man"

63. Infamous Roman emperor

64. J. Edgar Hoover's man

67. *Queen: "Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will ___ do the Fandango"