April sales taxes up 3.07 percent

by Marc Hayot | May 26, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 3.07 percent, or $20,632, in April compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $692,135 last month, compared to $671,503 in April 2020, according to the May issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in January.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 11.01 percent, or $30,471, last month, from $276,650 in 2020 to $307,120 in 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax were:

• Bentonville, up 22.55 percent to $2.74 million

• Fayetteville, up 1.45 percent or $3.61 million

• Gentry, up 5.26 percent or $112,573

• Lincoln, up 34.12 percent or $59,701.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax were:

• Eureka Springs, down 6.45 percent or $159,176

• Rogers, down 3.79 percent or $2.99 million

• Springdale, down 7.61 or $2.40 million.

