Girls basketball players receive awards

From Staff Reports

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore forward Brooke Ross earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2020-21 basketball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore guard Brooke Smith earned the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's Heart & Hustle Award for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Seniors Sydney Moorman, left, and Mia Hevener earned the Siloam Springs' girls basketball team's Lady Panther Award for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Sophomore Anna Wleklenski earned the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's most improved award for the 2020-21 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore forward Brooke Ross earned the Offense Award for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's 2020-21 season. Quincy Efurd, not pictured, earned the Defense Award.