Girls basketball players receive awards

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore forward Brooke Ross earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2020-21 basketball season.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore guard Brooke Smith earned the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's Heart & Hustle Award for the 2020-21 season.
Photo submitted Seniors Sydney Moorman, left, and Mia Hevener earned the Siloam Springs' girls basketball team's Lady Panther Award for the 2020-21 season.
Photo submitted Sophomore Anna Wleklenski earned the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's most improved award for the 2020-21 season.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore forward Brooke Ross earned the Offense Award for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's 2020-21 season. Quincy Efurd, not pictured, earned the Defense Award.
Photo submitted Seniors Mia Hevener, left, Sydney Moorman and Quincy Efurd, not pictured, received recognition recently at the Siloam Springs girls basketball team's end of the year celebration.