HEALTHY LIVING: Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk

Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk. Stay on schedule with a full night of sleep for your best physical and mental health.

We've all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease.

The cardiovascular system exhibits strong circadian rhythms, biochemical, physiological and behavioral processes that rise and fall during the 24-hour day, to maintain normal functioning. The sleep/wake cycle is another circadian rhythm and the study found that individuals with the most irregular sleep duration or timing had more than twice the risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared with individuals who had the most regular sleep patterns. Physicians are now more likely to recommend sufficient sleep as a heart health prevention action on top of physical activity and healthy diet.

The National Sleep Foundation has identified that from ages 18 to 64 we need seven to nine hours of sleep, and at 65 or older we need seven to eight hours of sleep. Children and younger people have a need for more hours.

This time is needed so the body can perform a number of vital functions that support the health of your body and brain. Three primary functions are repairing tissue, fighting off infection and processing memories of experiences from your day.

Higher variability in sleep duration or timing is associated with higher blood pressure, dysregulated blood lipids and insulin resistance that can lead to diabetes. Insufficient sleep can affect your body in other ways too.

• Immune functioning is compromised as your body produces fewer antibodies so you're more likely to get sick and the body has fewer resources to stave off illness, including cancers.

• Impulse control and appetite hormones can become unbalanced, promoting overeating and obesity.

• Mental functioning can be less for problem-solving, reasoning, organizing, planning and executing plans.

• Learning is affected in all stages -- your ability to encode new information, to consolidate and absorb the information and make new connections, and ability to remember and retrieve the information.

Many things can cause difficulties sleeping and sleep deprivation, including stress, sleep apnea and chronic insomnia. Insomnia is often a symptom of stress or anxiety disorders that can make it difficult for you to relax enough to fall asleep and sleep soundly. Your physician can help diagnose whether you could benefit from medication or behavioral therapy or if a thorough sleep study is needed.

If you're concerned about your heart health, quality cardiovascular care is right around the corner at Northwest Cardiology -- Siloam Springs. To schedule an appointment, call 479-215-3060. To find a primary care physician near you, visit http://www.nw-physicians.com today.

About Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is a 73 licensed-bed facility with 42 private patient rooms. It is accredited by the State of Arkansas Department of Health Services and The Joint Commission and was recognized as a four-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Services include inpatient and outpatient surgery, emergency medicine, medical, surgical and intensive care units, obstetrics, outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. With more than 50 physicians on the medical staff, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital provides compassionate, customer-focused care. SSRH is an affiliate of Northwest Health, the largest health system in Northwest Arkansas. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is located at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs. For more information, visit NorthwestHealth.com.