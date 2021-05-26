Herald-Leader Obituaries for May 26, 2021

George Andrew Coiner

George Andrew Coiner, 71, of Rogers, Ark., died May 20, 2021, at Rogers Health and Rehab Center.

He was born Jan. 20, 1950 in Oakland, Calif., to Warren G. Coiner and Alinda Mary (Hahler) Coiner. He worked for the Walmart Return Center for 38 years. He was married to Helen All, who preceded him in death. He later married Dora Schmidt, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include his brother Warren Coiner and wife Calleen of Cookeville, Tenn.; his niece Alinda of Huntsville, Ala., and extended family in Michigan.

Graveside services will 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Bayless Cemetery in Garfield, Ark.

Rema M. Lowe

Rema M. Lowe, 86, of Gentry, Ark., died May 22, 2021 at her home.

She was born Jan. 5, 1935 in St. Paul, Ark., to Ted Rankin and Ada (Ball) Rankin. She married Marvin Lowe on Aug. 2, 1953, and they owned and operated a restaurant. She was a member of the Gentry Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her son, David; one sister, Rita; one brother, Terry; and two grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin of the home; daughters, Diane Beard and husband Fred of Knob Noster, Mo., Kathryn Overcash and husband Dennis of Mineral, Va., and Melanie Heckman and husband Robert of Savannah, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and sister, Janette Wood and husband Paul of Tulsa, Okla.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial will be at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ark.

James Leland Sheppard

James Leland Sheppard, 49, of Harrison, Ark., died May 13, 2021.

He was born Jan. 21, 1972, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to James and Peggy Arnold Sheppard. He is survived by two children.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Virginia P. Stewart

Virginia P. Stewart, 91, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., peacefully joined her family in Heaven May 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.

Virginia, or Ginny, was born May 24, 1929, to Carl and Mary (Knapp) Pohler in Clifton, N.J., where she later met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Stewart on January 21, 1950. After many stops, their family settled in Siloam Springs, Ark., and later spent their retirement there and in Palm Desert, Calif.

She was a remarkable wife, mother and grandmother. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Virginia. She passionately enjoyed being surrounded by dogs and her Kitty, baking, cooking, quilting and serving others. She loved enjoying evenings on her porch watching the boats pass by and sunsets.

Virginia is survived by daughter, Devon Rogers (Ron); grandchildren, Kyle Rogers, Brandon Stewart, Kellie Raymond (Jon), Brittany Stewart (Craig Hicks), Haylie Bass (Kyle), Trent Rogers (Callie); great-grandchildren, Tate, Brody and Lynnie Bass, Caisen and Aria Hicks, Asher and Parker Raymond, and Ellis Rogers.

Predeceased by her beloved lifelong husband, Kenneth Stewart, sons, Mark and Cliffe Stewart, and sister, Lorianne Misko.

Terry D. Smith

Terry D. Smith, 62, of Decatur, Arkansas died May 24, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center. He was born November 17, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri to John Henry Smith and Alberta Effie (Haggard) Smith. Terry married Sherry Warren on January 2, 1982. Terry worked as a manager for Cargill. He avidly supported the Benton County Fair and was former superintendent for the Swine Department. He was involved in 4H and FFA youth. Terry was a caring and loving man to his family and coworkers, putting them before himself. He attended First Baptist Church, Decatur, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Quinton Kyle.

Survivors include his wife Sherry of the home; sons Cody Smith and wife Robin of Gravette, Arkansas and Colt Smith and wife Tamara of Decatur, Arkansas; grandchildren Presley Newsom (Alex), Connor Smith, Leola Smith and Hollis Smith; brothers Joseph Smith and wife Normona of Decatur, Arkansas and Russell Smith of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Decatur First Baptist Church, Decatur, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Arkansas. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

David Earl Wesner

David Earl Wesner, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Siloam Springs to David Russell Wesner and Alice Victoria (Peace) Wesner. He married Barbara Kincheloe. He worked for the Siloam Springs Fire Department as Fire Chief, retiring in 1985. He then bought a chicken farm. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; daughter, Tracy Renee Wesner of Siloam Springs; sons, David Craig Wesner and wife Mickey of Parker, Colo., and Eric Wesner and wife Collene of Springdale, Ark.; two grandchildren; sister, Juanita Korte and husband David of Siloam Springs; and mother-in-law Anita Kincheloe of West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

