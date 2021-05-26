Memorial Day program planned for Monday

Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial Committee is hosting a special program at the KIA Memorial in Memorial Park on Monday.

The Memorial Day event will take place at 11 a.m. and will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the completion of the monument, according to Jerry Cavness, committee president. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will serve as the keynote speaker.

During the program, there will be special recognition for the names engraved on the KIA Memorial walls, Cavness said. The memorial, located between the Siloam Springs Public Library and the historic Moss House, honors 33 Siloam Springs residents who were killed in action during World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The KIA Memorial Committee is a nonprofit formed by members from American Legion Post 29 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674, as well as an at-large member, Cavness said. It was created to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial, he said.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the Siloam Springs Public Library.

More News

The following names are engraved on the memorial:

World War I

Victor H. Conley

Vern J. Daniels

Levi A. Douthit

Robert S. Jordan

Leon Stout

World War II

Richard D. Barnes

Bruce G. Biddle

Donald E. Brown

Charles R. Bruce

Billie D. Butler

Kay L. Cayce

William N. Cayce

Roy V. Clark

James W. Davis

Louis J. Garr

Kenneth E. A. Gooch

William E. Hess

Raymond H. Holland

James R. Norrid

Edward W. Rapp Jr.

Willard D. Spires

Victor T. Spivey Jr.

Gibson E. Thomason

Clarence L. Williams

James A. Williams

Korean Conflict

Don O. Lyn

Robert C. Nance

Vietnam War

Rex W. Blisard

Jerry D. Lanier

Archie L. Whaler

U.S. Embassy Beirut

David M. Randolph

Operation Enduring Freedom

John W. Brown

Blue C. Rowe