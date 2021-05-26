Memorial Day program planned for Monday

Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial Committee is hosting a special program at the KIA Memorial in Memorial Park on Monday.
The Memorial Day event will take place at 11 a.m. and will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the completion of the monument, according to Jerry Cavness, committee president. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will serve as the keynote speaker.
During the program, there will be special recognition for the names engraved on the KIA Memorial walls, Cavness said. The memorial, located between the Siloam Springs Public Library and the historic Moss House, honors 33 Siloam Springs residents who were killed in action during World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and Operation Enduring Freedom.
The KIA Memorial Committee is a nonprofit formed by members from American Legion Post 29 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674, as well as an at-large member, Cavness said. It was created to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial, he said.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the Siloam Springs Public Library.
More News
The following names are engraved on the memorial:
World War I
Victor H. Conley
Vern J. Daniels
Levi A. Douthit
Robert S. Jordan
Leon Stout
World War II
Richard D. Barnes
Bruce G. Biddle
Donald E. Brown
Charles R. Bruce
Billie D. Butler
Kay L. Cayce
William N. Cayce
Roy V. Clark
James W. Davis
Louis J. Garr
Kenneth E. A. Gooch
William E. Hess
Raymond H. Holland
James R. Norrid
Edward W. Rapp Jr.
Willard D. Spires
Victor T. Spivey Jr.
Gibson E. Thomason
Clarence L. Williams
James A. Williams
Korean Conflict
Don O. Lyn
Robert C. Nance
Vietnam War
Rex W. Blisard
Jerry D. Lanier
Archie L. Whaler
U.S. Embassy Beirut
David M. Randolph
Operation Enduring Freedom
John W. Brown
Blue C. Rowe