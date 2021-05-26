OPINION: Searcy's Stamps was right about Lady Lions, Lady Panthers

Just minutes after Searcy's girls defeated Siloam Springs 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament, Lady Lions coach Larry Stamps said something to me that I found odd at the time.

"I feel like this (game) was the state championship," Stamps said, referring to the Searcy-Siloam Springs matchup.

Searcy had just scored the only goal of the match with less than 55 seconds remaining in the contest, and over on the other field defending state champion Little Rock Christian was pummeling Russellville 6-1. Searcy had to play Little Rock Christian the very next day in the semifinals, and I thought that would be a tough matchup for either Siloam Springs or Searcy.

But Searcy scored two quick goals and beat Little Rock Christian 2-0 in the semifinals. This past Friday, the Lady Lions crushed Hot Springs Lakeside in the state championship game 6-0 to complete an impressive state tournament run to the Class 5A state title -- its first since 2013 when it beat Siloam Springs.

Maybe I should have paid more attention to what Stamps was saying about that quarterfinals matchup. Afterall, he led Searcy to four state titles from 2007 to 2013. He's forgotten more soccer than I know.

But what he was saying was the two best teams in the state tournament were his Lady Lions and the Lady Panthers, who now can say they've got a bit of a rivalry going.

I mentioned the 2013 state title game, which Searcy won 3-1. Siloam Springs won its second state title with a 1-0 win over Searcy in 2015. In 2018, the Lady Panthers pounded the Lady Lions 5-1 in the state semifinals. Searcy ended Siloam Springs' streak of state titles in 2019 with a 1-0 win at Searcy in the quarterfinals.

With the talent these two teams have returning for the 2022 season, you can only imagine that another meeting is coming down the road.

• • •

A few more state championship notes, beginning with Van Buren boys soccer. The Pointers defeated Russellville 2-1 in the 5A boys soccer finals on Saturday afternoon, giving Coach Nathan Almond his second state title overall and the Pointers' first since the 2006 season.

It was fun watching Van Buren, Russellville and Siloam Springs battle it out in the 5A-West Conference this season, coming down to one exciting game on the final night of the regular season with three different outcomes for the conference crown depending on the result. The winner of the Siloam Springs-Van Buren game that night would be the conference champion. If a draw, Russellville would take the title. Van Buren won 1-0, taking the conference, and then the Pointers blitzed through the state tournament to the tune of 15 goals scored and none allowed in three games.

• • •

By the way, what a spring sports season for Van Buren! Conference and state championships for boys soccer and baseball!

We didn't get to see Van Buren's baseball team in Siloam Springs this season as the 5A-West Conference doubleheader was played down in the River Valley.

The Pointers (27-7) were led by Division I pitcher Connor Johnson, a Central Arkansas signee. Johnson (13-0) picked up two wins at the end, in the semifinals against Greenwood and the championship game against Jonesboro.

I'm happy for my friend Ethan McKinzie, a former Gravette standout and now first-year assistant baseball coach at Van Buren. McKinzie also played college ball at UCA and no doubt is proud of Johnson, who is headed there as well with a state title ring as well.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.