Placing flags for holiday

Volunteers helped American Legion Post 29 place more than 750 flags on veterans' graves in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday for the Memorial Day holiday.

A ceremony to honor local veterans began at 10 a.m. followed by flag placement. This year's ceremony was dedicated to Richard James "Dick" Moline, a former U.S. Army Chaplain and Post 29 member.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Everett Davis (left) and Wade Rice place a flag on the grave of a veteran in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A family places flags on the grave of a veteran at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Lesa Rissler (center) helps her daughter Aubrey Brosch (left) and niece Taraji Williams (right) place flags on veterans graves.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader American Legion Post 29 Chaplain-elect Lawrence Anderson speaks during the ceremony before flags were placed on Oak Hill Cemetery for the Memorial Day holiday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard gives a rifle salute during the flag placement ceremony on Saturday morning. Pictured are Mike Henry (left), Sam Grimes, Jerry Langley and Jerry Cavness.