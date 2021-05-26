Republican Women hold May meeting

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Republican Women heard to speakers at their meeting May 17. The winner of the club's essay contest, Jobe Blalack presented his entry "Cancel Culture," and state Rep. Delia Haak (R-Centerton) gave a legislative wrap-up.

From Staff Reports