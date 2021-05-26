Sign in
Students graduate at JBU

May 26, 2021 at 5:27 a.m.
Carter Henson/John Brown University

John Brown University hosted two graduation ceremonies in Bill George Arena on Saturday.

A total of 242 traditional undergraduate students marched in a commencement ceremony in the morning, and 74 of the 105 graduate and online students participated in the afternoon ceremony, according to Julie Gumm, university director of communications.

Jessica Hooten Wilson spoke for the morning ceremony and Delia Haak spoke in the afternoon.

The university originally planned to hold ceremonies in Siloam Springs High School's Panther Stadium but moved indoors because of the threat of rain.

