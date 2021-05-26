Track athletes earn All-Conference, All-State awards

61957

Photo submitted Siloam Springs girls track athletes, from left, Kadynce Hilburn-Frost, Rachel Rine, Quincy Efurd and Kate Gryder earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West. All-Conference selections had to finish in the top four at the conference meet, and the four athletes were part of the 4x400-meter relay team that placed fourth. Efurd also was All-Conference after finishing third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Quincy Efurd, left, and Jace Sutulivich earned All-State honors in Class 5A. All-State honorees had to finish in the top two in an event to earn the award. Efurd finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Sutulovich was the 5A state champion in the shot put.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs boys 4x800-meter relay team earned All-Conference honors after finishing fourth at the 5A-West Conference meet. They placed fifth at state. Pictured are, from left, Marcus Molina (alternate), Liam Scott, Michael Capehart, Wilson Cunningham and Levi Fox.

Photo submitted Hunter Talley, left, and Esther Norwood earned the Siloam Springs track and field team's Heart of a Panther awards for the 2021 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Jace Sutulovich, left, and senior Quincy Efurd earned the Siloam Springs track and field team's Most Valuable Athlete and High Point honors for the 2021 season.

Photo submitted Ayden Paroski, left, and Kate Gryder earned the Siloam Springs track team's Newcomer of the Year awards for the 2021 season.