Track program honors athletes for 2021 season

Photo submitted Jace Sutulovich, left, and Marlen Favela earned the Outstanding Throwers for the Siloam Springs boys and girls track team.

Photo submitted Quincy Efurd, left, and Wilson Cunningham earned the Outstanding Middle Distance Runners for the Siloam Springs girls and boys track teams, respectively, for the 2021 season.

Photo submitted Patrick Church earned the Outstanding Sprinter for the Siloam Springs track team for the 2021 season.

Photo submitted Kadynce Hilburn-Frost earned the Outstanding Sprinter for the Siloam Springs girls track team for the 2021 season.

Photo submitted Jace Sutulovich received two medals at the Class 5A state meet for finishing as state champion in the shot put and third place in the discus.

Photo submitted Michael Capehart, left, and Shayla Conley earned the Outstanding Distance Runners for the Siloam Springs boys and girls track team for the 2021 season.