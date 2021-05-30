Arrests and citations

May 17

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ryan Dale Kelly, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving or boating while intoxicated.

• James Randall Adcock, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 18

• Brandon Jay Cox, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lacy Whitehead, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Kyle Joseph Reyes, 21, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements -- refusal to cooperate with assessment process.

• Dustin Micah Wilkins, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 19

• Christopher Montgomery, 46, arrested in connection with failure to pay child-support.

• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jaclyn L Watkins, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jarod Scott Loveall, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Janet Karen Vinyard, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 20

• Solymar Palacio, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Austin Kent Hill, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.

May 21

• Eric Allen Beeson, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Alan Stubblefield, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Erin Brook McCollough, 42, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

May 22

• Javier Santos, 53, arrested in connection with incest.

• Gary Wayne Adair, 18, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

May 23

• Jeffrey Jedidiah James,30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Ashly Marie Ahrens, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rodrigo Ruiz-Angel, 48, cited in connection with no proof of ownership; no drivers license; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Rodney Lee Ford, 49, arrested in connection of public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Jacob Franklin Allen, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to appear.