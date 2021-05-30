Arrests and citations

May 17
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ryan Dale Kelly, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving or boating while intoxicated.
• James Randall Adcock, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 18
• Brandon Jay Cox, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lacy Whitehead, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Kyle Joseph Reyes, 21, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements -- refusal to cooperate with assessment process.
• Dustin Micah Wilkins, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 19
• Christopher Montgomery, 46, arrested in connection with failure to pay child-support.
• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaclyn L Watkins, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jarod Scott Loveall, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Anthony Shane Fischer, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Janet Karen Vinyard, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
May 20
• Solymar Palacio, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Austin Kent Hill, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.
May 21
• Eric Allen Beeson, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• David Alan Stubblefield, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Erin Brook McCollough, 42, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
May 22
• Javier Santos, 53, arrested in connection with incest.
• Gary Wayne Adair, 18, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
May 23
• Jeffrey Jedidiah James,30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.
• Ashly Marie Ahrens, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rodrigo Ruiz-Angel, 48, cited in connection with no proof of ownership; no drivers license; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
• Rodney Lee Ford, 49, arrested in connection of public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Jacob Franklin Allen, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to appear.