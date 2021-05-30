OPINION: One school year ends; another year begins

Another school year ended this past week, and yet work for the next sports season is already underway.

Such in the life in high school sports anymore.

Indeed, just walking in the high school on Friday, May 28, the last day of school, I saw the high school girls basketball team holding practice. Then a trip across the parking lot to Panther Stadium showed the Siloam Springs football team having practice as well.

There's more of this to come this summer as all of our Siloam Springs teams will be gearing up for summer workouts, probably to begin after the Memorial Day holiday.

• • •

To our school officials, administrators, teachers and students, if I haven't told you in person yet, congratulations on a successful 2020-21 school year.

This year wasn't easy or normal at anytime, but we made it.

Speaking from a parent's perspective, I appreciate the effort made by our schools to keep our children safe and healthy while also receiving an education.

I know we're not completely out of the woods yet, but we're a lot better off than we were back in August when there were so many questions about how all of this was going to work.

Again, kuddos to the folks who worked so hard to make it happen.

• • •

It's a great time to be a fan of college baseball and college softball in the state of Arkansas, particularly in Northwest Arkansas.

This weekend the Razorback softball team was hosting Arizona in an NCAA Super Regional with a trip to the Women's College World Series on the line.

It's been really fun to see the softball program here playing so well. It wasn't so long ago that the team could barely compete in the SEC. Coach Courtney Deifel has done a great job of turning this program into a contender.

Then in baseball, the Razorbacks have been the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for what seems like forever and seem poised to make a deep postseason run.

A lot of my friends and colleagues love some Razorback baseball and it's not hard to see why. The atmosphere at Baum-Walker Stadium during an SEC series is as good as anywhere in the country.

This team, though, is special and may be the best Dave Van Horn has ever had, including the team that was one heartbreaking foul ball catch away from winning the national championship a few years ago.

But baseball is a funny game, and you need to play well, play smart and have a little bit of luck along the way to compete for a national championship. And along with that bit of luck, the ball has to bounce your way as well.

We'll see if the ball bounces the Razorbacks' way over these next few weeks.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.