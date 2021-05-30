Panthers have productive spring

The Siloam Springs football team had a productive spring, according to head coach Brandon Craig.

The Panthers wrapped up spring practices earlier this month and got all 10 practices in while having to navigate the schedule of the Class 5A state soccer tournament and other spring sports and events.

"I think we probably got more done than we expected," Craig said. "We were able to get all 10 practices in, which is unique for that time of year. We got a lot of kids reps."

Spring practice started in April and the Panthers -- just like all over teams in Arkansas -- were allowed 10 days to practice in pads. Because of several athletes participating in baseball, boys soccer and track, there were days when not every one was available to practice. That led to the players that were there receiving more reps.

"Everybody was getting tons of reps," Craig said. "It really stretched us a little bit as far as personnel, but in the end all those kids got reps and got better. You could see improvement on film just from the first practice all the way to the last practice."

Several Panthers caught the coaches' eye during spring drills, Craig said.

Rising sophomore defensive end George Leroy had a really good spring, Craig said.

"He's playing a tough position," Craig said. "He's playing defensive end for us. He's really learning how to be aggressive and still play technique."

At linebacker, junior Dallion Miller has shown some good promise. Craig also likes the job junior Daxton Moody has done at cornerback.

"He stepped up and definitely shown us that he can be a player," Craig said.

In a report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Craig said he's been impressed with seniors Tyler Johnson and J.P. Wills. Johnson was able to get some playing time last year, but he has made the most of the offseason in the weight room. Willis earned all-conference honors as a sophomore but battled injuries his junior year and was playing catchup most of the season, according to the report.

"He is a young man that has jumped off the page for us," Craig said of Johnson. "He played for us a little bit last year. But he maybe wasn't ready for 6A-West football. This offseason he has changed his whole body. He has made himself into a machine. He has had a great spring for us and we are excited about him. Wills is back in great shape and is having a great spring. He is back to where he was when he made a big impact for us as a sophomore. He is doing a great job for us and we are excited about his progress along with a lot of guys."

On the offensive side, Craig said sophomore Jed Derwin and junior Dakota Howell have stepped up at running back.

"Both showed they can tote the rock a little bit," he said.

Senior David Gowin also will be in the mix but he was limited in the spring because of his participation in soccer.

"David did a great job in soccer," Craig said. "We're still working to find the right position for him in football, but I think he's a kid that's just an athlete. You want all athletes out there, so he'll find a home for us. He wasn't able to take all the reps at running back this spring because of the soccer and we didn't want to risk getting him injured. He didn't do any padded work this spring, but we'll get him reps this summer when we go to team camps and 7 on 7s and see how he does there."

Craig said the offensive line is still a work in progress, but he said senior Alexis Miranda and Brock Gold have had good springs.

Starting offensive tackle Jace Sutulovich, a Division I recruit with offers from New Mexico and Georgetown, was limited in spring practice because of his participation in track. Sutulovich wound up being a state champion in the shot put and also finished well in the discus.

Craig, who is also a former track coach, said Sutulovich got cheated out of his sophomore track season because of covid and he expects him to make even more strides in the throwing events.

"He's really where he should be last year," Craig said. "So he's got to find some time to make up that gap. He's got more in him than what he actually did, but yeah he's a competitor and he's getting better and better."

At wide receiver, Craig was proud of the work put in by senior Mark Lopez, juniors Cole Keyser, Nick Driscoll and Jonathan Graves.

"All of those kids did a good job for us," Craig said. "We've got some guys that are really pushing each other to get on the field."

Craig also referenced the work of returning starters, including Sutulovich, Wills, Christian Ledeker and Tanner Kear. Wills and Ledeker were with baseball.

Craig said senior tight end Brendan Lashley had a great spring and is becoming more involved in the Panthers' offensive scheme.

"We're making him a bigger part of what we do offensively," Craig said of Lashley. "He really shined in the spring for us."

Senior quarterback Hunter Talley had a good spring as well in both football and track.

"Hunter Talley did a great job," Craig said. "He did a lot of mentoring, a lot of teaching this spring for us. There's days coaches were gone and he was able to step up and help out because we'd had a coach gone to a track meet or a baseball game or whatever the case may be. He did a good job of being a teacher and mentor for us."

Talley improved his speed in the offseason and recently competed in the state decathlon, where he finished 20th overall.

"Hunter Talley went from kind of being on the slower side to really helping himself by just doing track and improving his speed," Craig said. "He's improved his speed so much. He's got his body in tremendous shape. He competed in the decathlon and to do that you've got to be in great shape, and he did all events and did a pretty good job with it for the first time."

Craig said the football coaches encourage their players to be involved in other sports.

"That's what we want," he said. "We want our kids to go compete in other sports. We want them to play baseball, soccer, track, whatever they can get into in the spring because they're competing. To be a better athlete you've got to compete."

Craig said linebackers Stone Stephens and Caden McHaney, who both played last season, have stepped up their game.

"We're kind of committing to playing one side of the ball and having those guys healthy and keep them fresh and not overdoing it," he said. "We have a tendency here playing kids on both sides of the ball and they end up wearing down and getting injured. We've got to make a commitment to get as many kids on the field as we can."