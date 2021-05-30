Siloam Springs May 30 Obituaries

Wilford Junior Hightower

Wilford Junior Hightower of Siloam Springs, Ark., died peacefully May 27, 2021 at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark.

Wilford Junior was born March 18, 1930 in Grove Springs, Mo., to Wilford Leon Hightower and Gladys Celester Hightower.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Jolene Hightower; son, Carl Hightower; daughter, Debra Davenport; sister, Virginia Mae; and brother-in-law, Jim Sanderson.

He is survived by son, Kevin Hightower and wife Brenda; sister, Sandra Dill and husband Harold Lee; sister, Dortha Sanderson; and granddaughter, Alicia Sullivan and husband Jared. Other surviving family members are Donna Jo Davenport, Andrew Jenison, Mary B. Gunter, and Becky Shopfner.

Will enjoyed driving the bus at the Senior Activity Center for 17 years, and enjoyed attending church.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery of Siloam Springs, Ark. Bro. Leighton Reed will officiate the service.

The family would like to thank Washington Regional Hospital and Willard Walker Hospice for their care and kindness to Will in his last days on this earth.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Lois Mae Hutchinson

Lois Mae Hutchinson, 90, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Hiwassee, Ark., to Johnny Elmo Bond and Edna Bell (Easley) Bond. She married Dorman Odell Hutchinson on Feb. 12, 1949. She lived in this community for 22 years, where she attended Covenant Church. She taught sewing, enjoyed arts and crafts, and going to the senior center. She had a love for animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dorman Odell Hutchinson, one brother Bill Bond, and three sisters Patricia Ann San Migel, Irene Jones and Dorothy Roberts.

Survivors include her sons, Junior Hutchinson and wife Vonnie of Tennessee, and Billy Hutchinson and wife Penny of Arizona; a daughter, Diana Swicegood and husband Rick of Arkansas; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Johnny Bond of Arkansas; and sisters Mary Lee of Oklahoma, Betty Peel of Arizona and Donna Garrett of Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwassee, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon Raymond Sell

Vernon Raymond Sell, 84, of Crane, Missouri was born December 6, 1936, in Circle Montana to Kenneth Walter and Mildred Lyetta Kassner Sell and departed this life May 10, 2021 in the Aurora Nursing Center, Aurora, Missouri.

Throughout his life Vern enjoyed farming and ranching. He served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1955 until 1967. He would go on to serve as Boy Scout Leader from 1970 to 1973 and Scout Master from 1973 to 1976. Vern's passion for remaking old trucks led him to found Heavy Chevy Truck Parts in 1979 in California and later moving the business to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where he owned this successful business for the next two decades.

Vern and Betty would retire and settle in Crane, Missouri on a little farmette. He loved the lord and was an active member of the Crane First Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and four sisters, Beverly Hughes, Pauline Gardner, Janette Sell and Debbie Sell.

Survivors include his wife Betty Sell; three sons, Larry Sell (Charlotte), Jim Sell and Steve Sell; three daughters, Beth Olson (Warren), Christine Shirey (Steve) and Teresa Spencer (Brent); two sisters, Joanne Hughes and Janice Sell; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Fairmount Cemetery Gentry Arkansas under the care of Westrip Funeral Home, Crane, Missouri. Visitation was held Friday, May 14, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Westrip Funeral Home.

