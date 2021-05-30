Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

SSHS baseball players earn awards, honors

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday New Siloam Springs athletic director Jeff Williams speaks at the Siloam Springs baseball banquet last month.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday New Siloam Springs athletic director Jeff Williams speaks at the Siloam Springs baseball banquet last month.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday New Siloam Springs athletic director Jeff Williams speaks at the Siloam Springs baseball banquet last month.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday New Siloam Springs athletic director Jeff Williams speaks at the Siloam Springs baseball banquet last month.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann earned the Academic Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann earned the Academic Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann earned the Academic Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs baseball players earned All-Conference honors for the 2021 season: (From left) Gavin Henson, Elijah Coffey, Christian Ledeker, J.P. Wills and Jacob Gilbert.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs baseball players earned All-Conference honors for the 2021 season: (From left) Gavin Henson, Elijah Coffey, Christian Ledeker, J.P. Wills and Jacob Gilbert.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs baseball players earned All-Conference honors for the 2021 season: (From left) Gavin Henson, Elijah Coffey, Christian Ledeker, J.P. Wills and Jacob Gilbert.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Elijah Coffey earned the Defensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Elijah Coffey earned the Defensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Elijah Coffey earned the Defensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Nathan Lee earned the Newcomer Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Nathan Lee earned the Newcomer Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Nathan Lee earned the Newcomer Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior J.P. Wills earned the Offensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior J.P. Wills earned the Offensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior J.P. Wills earned the Offensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Christian Ledeker earned the Panther Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Christian Ledeker earned the Panther Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Christian Ledeker earned the Panther Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Gavin Henson earned the Pitching Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Gavin Henson earned the Pitching Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Gavin Henson earned the Pitching Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Jacob GIlbert earned the Players MVP Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Jacob GIlbert earned the Players MVP Award for the 2021 baseball season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Jacob GIlbert earned the Players MVP Award for the 2021 baseball season.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann earned the Academic Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann earned the Academic Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs baseball players earned All-Conference honors for the 2021 season: (From left) Gavin Henson, Elijah Coffey, Christian Ledeker, J.P. Wills and Jacob Gilbert.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs baseball players earned All-Conference honors for the 2021 season: (From left) Gavin Henson, Elijah Coffey, Christian Ledeker, J.P. Wills and Jacob Gilbert.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Elijah Coffey earned the Defensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Elijah Coffey earned the Defensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Nathan Lee earned the Newcomer Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Nathan Lee earned the Newcomer Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior J.P. Wills earned the Offensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior J.P. Wills earned the Offensive Player award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Christian Ledeker earned the Panther Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Christian Ledeker earned the Panther Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Gavin Henson earned the Pitching Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Gavin Henson earned the Pitching Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Jacob GIlbert earned the Players MVP Award for the 2021 baseball season.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Jacob GIlbert earned the Players MVP Award for the 2021 baseball season.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT