Stealth takes silver at All-Star Worlds Championships

Photo submitted Elite Cheer Academy's Team Stealth earned a bid to the All-Star Worlds Championships in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month. Stealth competed in the semi-finals on May 3 and won its way into the finals and competed May 4, bringing home a silver, second place, in their Senior Co-Ed Level 4 Division. Pictured are: (front from left), Jordan Foshe, Makalie Floyd, Hallee Williamson, Savannah Praytor and Payton Mobley, (middle) Maggie Lee, Adalie Dills, Jaylin Roberts, Hannah Glass, Hannah McCarver, Chloe Chandler, Bailey Blanchard, Reagan Daidone and Taven Peck; (back), Abby Gross, Trestyn Peck, Kayton Marlatt, Hannah Pittman, Kenzie Schartz, Taryn Kirkwood, Montana Herrel and Hayden Williamson.

Photo submitted Elite Cheer Academy's Team Stealth earned a bid to the All-Star Worlds Championships in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month. Stealth competed in the semi-finals on May 3 and won its way into the finals and competed May 4, bringing home a silver, second place, in their Senior Co-Ed Level 4 Division. Pictured are: (front from left), Jordan Foshe, Makalie Floyd, Hallee Williamson, Savannah Praytor and Payton Mobley, (middle) Maggie Lee, Adalie Dills, Jaylin Roberts, Hannah Glass, Hannah McCarver, Chloe Chandler, Bailey Blanchard, Reagan Daidone and Taven Peck; (back), Abby Gross, Trestyn Peck, Kayton Marlatt, Hannah Pittman, Kenzie Schartz, Taryn Kirkwood, Montana Herrel and Hayden Williamson.

Photo submitted Elite Cheer Academy's Team Stealth earned a bid to the All-Star Worlds Championships in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month. Stealth competed in the semi-finals on May 3 and won its way into the finals and competed May 4, bringing home a silver, second place, in their Senior Co-Ed Level 4 Division. Pictured are: (front from left), Jordan Foshe, Makalie Floyd, Hallee Williamson, Savannah Praytor and Payton Mobley, (middle) Maggie Lee, Adalie Dills, Jaylin Roberts, Hannah Glass, Hannah McCarver, Chloe Chandler, Bailey Blanchard, Reagan Daidone and Taven Peck; (back), Abby Gross, Trestyn Peck, Kayton Marlatt, Hannah Pittman, Kenzie Schartz, Taryn Kirkwood, Montana Herrel and Hayden Williamson.