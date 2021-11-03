No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: BASKETBALL

ACROSS

1. Repeating word on South Pacific map

5. Bro's sibling

8. Dashboard abbr.

11. Fusses

12. *Basketball slam

13. Go "Boo!"

15. Boisterous play

16. Upper hand

17. Part of mortise joint

18. *Unopposed attempt to score (2 words)

20. "The Famous Five" children's writer Blyton

21. *Basketball player Bojan Bogdanovic or Drazen Petrovic

22. "Mares eat ____" or "does eat ____," sing.

23. One who covers in silver, e.g.

26. Figure

30. Be ill

31. Part of "panther"

34. Capital of Latvia

35. Like helium

37. Quilting party

38. Analyze

39. Dehydrated

40. Litter of piglets

42. Down Under bird

43. a.k.a. aardvark

45. Provincial governor in ancient Persia

47. Argo propeller

48. Subway in Paris

50. Conclusion starter

52. *Made basket (2 words)

56. Not a soul

57. Like animal near extinction

58. Greek sandwich

59. Bandages

60. Arabian bigwig

61. Answer to "Shall we?"

62. Bar offering

63. *It sends a basketball game to overtime

64. Highland tongue

DOWN

1. Vomit

2. Sensory input

3. It wasn't built in a day

4. Characteristic to consider

5. Traditional scarf/headdress

6. Brick of precious metal

7. Place at an angle

8. Indian princess

9. Circus trainer's poker

10. '80s band "____ At Work"

12. Remove antlers

13. Titanic propeller

14. *Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain, e.g.

19. Halloween option

22. Not their

23. 1/100th of a rupee

24. Wrinkle-prone natural fabric

25. Warning

26. ____-do-well

27. Part of a stair

28. Old World lizard

29. *Fast-break ____

32. Skier's aid

33. Part of H.M.S.

36. *Reward after missed shot

38. *Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy, e.g.

40. Away's partner

41. Stable worker

44. Relieves

46. On/off type of switch

48. *____ Hurricanes

49. Creepy

50. Work very hard

51. Use a whetstone

52. Worry without necessity

53. Deed hearing

54. A in A&E Network

55. *The Phoenix Suns did it in the 2021 NBA Finals

56. *Professional basketball league