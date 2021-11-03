Delaware County emergency ballot update

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Delaware County Election Board Secretary, Crystal January, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 to vote under special provisions. January said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about.

"Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That's why it's important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency."

If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Nov. 2, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. January says Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Forms and information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at www.oklahoma.gov/elections.

The Delaware County Election Board is located at 225 S 5th St., Jay, OK and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-253-8762 or [email protected]