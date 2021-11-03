Golden Eagles complete undefeated conference slate

For the second straight season, the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team has run the table and claimed a Sooner Athletic Conference title, this time with a 7-1 drubbing of Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The victory not only gave the conference title to the Golden Eagles (14-1-0, 9-0-0 Sooner Athletic) outright, but marked the second-straight perfect run through the conference table and stretched the squad's unbeaten streak in regular season league play to 21 matches, a streak that began back on Oct. 26, 2019.

Sophomore Lauren Walter converted an opportunity in the 19th minute to open the scoring, and in the 24th minute, Walter set up senior Megan Hutto for the finish to make it 2-0 JBU, the margin by which they led at halftime.

In the 48th minute, Walter again found the back of the goal, with the assist to sophomore Gifte Pavatt -- who also assisted on Walter's first tally -- to stretch the margin to three as the rout was on.

Freshman Pam Seiler netted her first of two on the night in the 63rd minute, senior Alair Love tallied less than a minute later and Seiler completed the brace in the 66th. Freshman Bella Graber's top-corner rocket in the 73rd marked her first collegiate goal.

With the match winding down, all that remained was to see if JBU could complete the clean sheet; but in the 86th minute, SCU (6-9-0, 2-6-0) snuck one past senior Caitlyn Logan to spoil the clean-sheet effort.

The Golden Eagles now await the release of the SAC women's soccer championship bracket to find out their opponent in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. The quarterfinal round opens on Saturday as the top four seeds will serve as host sites.