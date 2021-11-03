Letter to the Editor

Devoted to the Lord

"'But nothing that a person owns and devotes[k] to the Lord -- whether a human being or an animal or family land -- may be sold or redeemed; everything so devoted is most holy to the Lord. No person devoted to destruction[l] may be ransomed; they are to be put to death." Leviticus 27:28-29 NIV

K. Leviticus 27:28 The Hebrew term refers to the irrevocable giving over of things or persons to the Lord.

l. Leviticus 27:29 The Hebrew term refers to the irrevocable giving over of things or persons to the Lord, often by totally destroying them.

This is sacrificing human beings to God. In Deuteronomy Chapter 7, God, through Moses, refers to the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites, commands the Israelites, "you must destroy them totally.[a]"

See note: a. Deuteronomy 7:2 The Hebrew term refers to the irrevocable giving over of things or persons to the Lord, often by totally destroying them; also in verse 26.

"Devoted to the Lord" means sacrifice is confirmed in 1 Samuel 15:21. The best sheep and cattle were "devoted to God, in order to sacrifice them to the Lord your God."

Most evangelical commentators, following Moses, justify the "ethnic cleansing" of the Canaanites "on account of the wickedness of these nations" (Deut. 9:4). Such "radical surgery" was necessary in order to purify the land of "all the detestable things they do in worshiping their gods" (Deut. 20:18).

"A surgeon does not hesitate to remove an arm or a leg, or even a vital organ, when life is at stake. The very existence of Israel -- and ultimately the salvation of the world -- depended upon [it]." (William Sanford LaSor, David Allan Hubbard, and Frederic William Bush, Old Testament Survey, 2nd ed. [Grand Rapids: Eerdmans, 1996], 147–48).

How can evangelical theology claim the texts of God's instructions to "utterly destroy" the Canaanites in the Old Testament and such texts as Jesus' command to "love your enemies" in the New Testament are equally true? The answer, it is logically impossible.

Most Christians have always found enemies everywhere to hate and kill, even among other Christians.

The Christian empowered Trumplican Party portends fascism with less happiness and freedom for the people. Improving our democracy and eliminating monopolies for a more free, fair and competitive market capitalism is a far better path to achieve equity and happiness for "we the people."

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs