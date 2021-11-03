HEALTHY LIVING: Make heart health a holiday tradition

During the holidays, family members gather to celebrate together and revisit age-old traditions. This year, start a new tradition to improve your family's well-being by engaging in heart-healthy activities.

Start with the heart

Any time of year is a good time to begin getting in shape and eating healthier foods. But when you incorporate these habits into holiday traditions, your family may be more likely to continue a healthy lifestyle into the New Year. The heart is the best place to begin your family's journey to better health. Treat your heart right this season – and get your family on board, too – by making the following activities a part of your holiday routine.

• Don't watch the big game – play it! Crowding around the TV to watch football is a popular Thanksgiving tradition. But many families go out into the backyard and play tag football, too. Playing sports is a fun and family-friendly way to get in some heart-healthy exercise.

• Take a step in the right direction. You don't have to run a marathon to have a healthy heart. In fact, just walking is known to improve cardiovascular health. Go for a family hike on Thanksgiving Day while the turkey is in the oven. During holiday shopping excursions, park a little further from the mall entrance and take the stairs instead of the escalator.

• Eat to your heart's content. Eliminating sweet, fatty and salty foods from your diet is an excellent way to jump-start your heart health. While food is a central part of the holiday season, you don't have to forgo health while enjoying the festivities. When cooking holiday meals, go easy on the butter and salt and incorporate more vegetables. Many traditional side dishes, such as sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce, can be healthy when cooked the right way.

Heartburn or a heart attack?

Between shoveling snow, overeating and holiday stress, Christmas is one of the most dangerous times of year for people at risk for a heart attack. If you regularly experience heartburn, you may not realize you're having a heart attack. That's why it's important to distinguish between the symptoms.

Heartburn typically involves a burning feeling in the lower chest.

A heart attack, on the other hand, will cause chest discomfort in the center of the chest. A heart attack will also cause discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including the arms, back, neck and jaw.

If you think you have heartburn but begin to experience shortness of breath and chest tightness, call 911 immediately.

