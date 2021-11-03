Manos returning to roots with fourth album

Siloam Springs native singer-songwriter Traci Rae Manos released her fourth album "Ozark Daughter," on Oct. 29.

Manos also is a John Brown University alum, and lifelong musician. She has always had a passion for times gone by, as can be heard in her music, which traverses the spectrum between Celtic and Old Americana influences.

Her first album, "Grey Shore" (2000), was a collaboration with fellow JBU student Brach Siemens in the short-lived band The Passage and had a markedly Celtic flavor, Manos said. Siemens flew down from Chicago to play electric guitar on "Ozark Daughter," Manos said.

The next album, "Elegies" (2005), was a middle-ground between the former album and a more American sound, evocative of the Appalachians. The third album, "'58 Transtar Deluxe" (2006), was as she calls it, her "first serious foray into Americana and Alt-Country music."

In 2009, Manos' song "Wish You Were Here," appeared in the film "Coyote County Loser," Manos said. Her songs have also been played on National Public Radio (NPR)'s The Folk Sampler with Mike Flynn, Manos said.

With her newest album, Manos is returning to her roots more than ever before, with music written as though it could be heard played on the front porch of Ozark mountain folk or on country radio in the '30s or '40s--music her grandparents would have played and enjoyed.

Manos recounts a special moment shared over music with her grandfather, Ray Dean Manos -- also a musician -- when she was still in college.

"My grandfather was at my mom and dad's house, and I was staying there over vacation," Manos said. "I wanted to show him my first guitar. He sat on the floor in my bedroom with me. It was a magical moment, because he just whipped out this song called San Antonio Rose, this beautiful western swing tune. I was mesmerized. I'll never forget that."

Not long after, Manos' grandfather passed away, but today his musical legacy continues with her.

Manos describes the by-gone Ozark practice of house-concerts, where hosts would roll up the carpet and people would come from miles around to dance as musicians played.

"I often think of my grandparents dancing, waltzing and two-stepping to that kind of music."

On Manos' "'58 Transtar Deluxe" EP, the song "Waltz for Ray & Clarice" honors her grandparents.

"I wrote that song for them. Even on this album, I wrote three songs in ¾ time, waltz time." Manos said.

Manos clearly finds a clarity and integrity in the sounds of yesteryear--in the purer, rawer roots of music.

"One of the things I was thinking about as I was writing these songs was 'what is the simplest song I can write that still conveys what I want to convey,' Manos said. "I really want to get back to the simple, purest genre I could. Simple blues, simple country, simple honky tonk--just these old forms I felt drawn to as I was in my own heartache."

Manos has, for most of her life, been familiar with American folk songs. Old hymns are a major influence in her music. A long-time history buff, she started singing Civil War era ballads at the age of 17.

Two of her ancestors fought at the decisive Civil War battle of Pea Ridge. Many Civil War era songs were influenced by Irish music, which further inspired Manos. She now considers returning to a Celtic-inspired sound for her next project.

Manos is a recipient of the 2019 Artists 360 award. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance made possible by the support of the Walton Family Foundation, provides grant funding and professional development opportunities for artists of all disciplines in the Arkansas counties of Benton, Washington, Carroll, Crawford, and Sebastian.

"I don't know how I would have funded [the album] without the grant, so I'm super thankful to the Mid-America Arts Alliance and the Walton Family Foundation for funding the Artists 360 program." Manos said.

Despite winning the Artists 360 grant back in 2019, the pandemic delayed Manos' recording of the album.

"Covid-19 put such a halt on my recording process. I had planned to release "Ozark Daughter" last year, 2020, but as you know, things came to a screeching halt. But I think the timing is right, so I'm glad." Manos said.

Two singles from "Ozark Daughter" have been released, 'Dogwood Tree' and 'Half-hearted Man.' You can listen to them on Spotify or her website, ozarkdaughter.com.

The full album is available on Spotify and other streaming platforms. The album can be ordered for $15 per CD and $36 per vinyl on Manos' website, ozarkdaughter.com, she said.

Additionally, there was a listening party on Oct. 29 on Manos' YouTube Channel, "Ozark Daughter Music." For more information visit ozarkdaughter.com.