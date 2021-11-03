Not many like Jace

Moments after a devastating 26-24 loss to Little Rock Parkview, Siloam Springs seniors Jace Sutulovich, Hunter Talley and JP Wills -- still in full uniform -- walked out to midfield at Panther Stadium, sat down on the Siloam Springs logo spent a few minutes alone together.

Not only had the Panthers just come up short against the talented Patriots, but they had gotten the news that Russellville had defeated Mountain Home 42-7, officially knocking the Panthers out of postseason contention.

It was a special moment, according to Sutulovich.

"Those are my brothers and we went out and had a moment to appreciate the reality of the situation and the fact that this chapter of our athletic careers is ending," said Sutulovich. "We're hoping all three of us will go on to play in college -- JP in baseball and Hunter and me in football. We've got one more week together as teammates, and we're going to step off the field regardless in a week and be done, regardless of the outcome."

It's not the first time the three have ever gone back out on the field after a game, Sutulovich said.

"We've gone out there a couple of times," Sutulovich said. "We've been through a lot of battles. We've struggled a lot together on that field."

The season will end for the Siloam Springs football team on Friday as the Panthers (1-8, 0-6 6A-West) host Russellville (4-5, 2-4) on senior night. Sixteen senior Panther football players will be honored before the game. And for Sutulovich, it does indeed mark the end of one chapter of his football career, in way it will be the beginning of the next chapter.

The 6-foot-2, 286-pound Sutulovich has committed to playing football at the Air Force Academy and intends to sign as early as next month, he said. But he also recognizes that for many of his senior classmates, with the exception of Talley, Friday's game will be the end of their football careers. And it's something he's not taking lightly.

"I'm fighting for these guys and I'm playing for these guys right now," Sutulovich said. "They're not going to get this back. So I'm trying to enjoy every practice, every snap, every team function, every team lift, every time we run out of the tunnel, I'm trying to enjoy being with these guys because I'm never going to get that back and I know that."

Though the season hasn't gone the way Sutulovich or his teammates would have hoped, the team hasn't given up and that was evident by their performance last week against a Parkview team that was loaded with Division I talent, Sutulovich said.

"There's something in that locker room," he said. "We went out (last week) and we knew the team we were playing was incredibly talented. I think by far they were the most talented individual team that we have played in the last three years.

Sutulovich, who is also a state championship thrower in the shot put and plans to defend his title this spring, recalled a phone conversation he recently had with Air Force offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke, who recruited Sutulovich to the academy.

"We were on the phone the other day, he told me something that's kind of stuck with me the last couple of weeks," Sutulovich said. "A lot of people say adversity builds character. I don't think it does. It strips you down and reveals character. It shows you in your purest form and gives you the opportunity to build back character and find out what you are at your foundation, and it gives you the opportunity to deal with that adversity and shape yourself as a person, particularly as a man in football, and in life and how you're going to deal with bad situations."

Sutulovich hopes the way he and his senior teammates handled adversity will be part of their legacy.

"We just kind of having had stuff not go our way this year especially, which is hard as a senior," he said. "I want to hope that we as a class aren't remembered by our record or what the scores are, the outcomes of the game, but how we as seniors led, how we as seniors fought. I hope the legacy we left behind in the program with younger classes, the junior high and the freshmen, I hope that we set an example, showed what it means to be a Panther, regardless of our circumstances or whatever adversity we're facing as a team -- that being losing guys to covid, losing guys to injury, having calls not go our way or having bad situations in games -- going out and still doing what we do and trying to make the best of the situation and win every battle we can."

It's that kind of selfless attitude, along with his physical gifts on the field, that make Sutulovich a one-of-a-kind player to coach, according to Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig.

"From the standpoint of coaching, there's a handful of kids in my life that I've coached like Jace Sutulovich," Craig said. "He's the total package. He cares about his teammates. He's a mentor and leader and he takes care of his academics and then he performs outstanding on the football field. As a coach, you get a handful of those in 30 years, and he's one of those kids that fits into that handful.

"It's hard to explain not only what he does on the field but what he does off the field with our younger kids, how he takes care of his academics in the classroom, always pushing himself. He's a worker, man, and for us as coaches it's been a joy to be around him for four years, since he was a ninth-grader. The experience has been awesome for me because he's the kind of kid that gives you hope as a coach, because you see the things that he does and know that there's still kids like him. And there's just not many like him."