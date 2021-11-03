Trick or treat

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ghostbusters was needed on Friday as Paisley Perkins dressed as the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man tore through the downtown trick or treating event looking for candy.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Administrative Director Ashley Oosterman (left), poses with Bliss Wisdom and Sarah Flaugh poses at the Spooky Spectacular held on Friday at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County. The event was held as a drive-through event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The attendees visited different stations to collect candy, and pizza as well as participating in a costume contest. The event had 200+ cars come through the event, according to Director of Operations Stephen Johnston.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader "Sheriff" Chris Taylor (left), Justine Reed, Blaine Graves, Emma Jetton, Heather Jetton and Kaci "Annie Oakley" Johnson pose in front of Realty Mart's trailer which was decorated to look like an old western jail on Friday at Highland Village Shopping Center. Trick or treaters had the opportunity to have their photos taken in "jail," as well as picking up some candy from Realty Mart's staff.