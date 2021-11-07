Arrests and citations

Oct. 25

• Jason Dwayne Pack, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Jimmy Wayne Lasater, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Marie Taylor, 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kelsey Rae Brown, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Rhonda Jean Burke, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 26

• Vanu K. Bagga, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Crystal Gale Brandon, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Hunter Matthew Roberts, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Joshua W. H. Whitfield, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Stephen F. Breckenridge, 62, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 27

• Hannah Grace Cottrell, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 28

• Justo Rufino, 33, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Belinda Lee Estrada, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 57, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass/premises; theft of property.

• Jack Dwayne Birge Jr, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 29

• Jay Owen Plumley, 23, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; insurance required -- minimum coverage; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required.

• Jerry Lee Harris Jr, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Brandy Marie Hans, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Oct. 30

• Mark Alan Johnson, 50, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Kimberly Marie Giguere, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; no driver's license.

• Robert Wayne Pettygrew, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 31

• Nathan Riley Duplanti, 21, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Victor Antonio Clemente, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.