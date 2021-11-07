Arrests and citations

Oct. 25
• Jason Dwayne Pack, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Jimmy Wayne Lasater, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.
• William Lincoln Morrow, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Ashley Marie Taylor, 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kelsey Rae Brown, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Rhonda Jean Burke, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 26
• Vanu K. Bagga, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Crystal Gale Brandon, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Hunter Matthew Roberts, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Joshua W. H. Whitfield, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Stephen F. Breckenridge, 62, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 27
• Hannah Grace Cottrell, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 28
• Justo Rufino, 33, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Belinda Lee Estrada, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 57, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass/premises; theft of property.
• Jack Dwayne Birge Jr, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 29
• Jay Owen Plumley, 23, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; insurance required -- minimum coverage; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required.
• Jerry Lee Harris Jr, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Brandy Marie Hans, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Oct. 30
• Mark Alan Johnson, 50, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Kimberly Marie Giguere, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; no driver's license.
• Robert Wayne Pettygrew, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 31
• Nathan Riley Duplanti, 21, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Victor Antonio Clemente, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.