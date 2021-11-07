Boys XC runners finish fourth at state, girls 10th

The Siloam Springs boys finished fourth overall out of 26 teams at the Class 5A State Meet on Friday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.

The Panthers finished with 170 points, finishing behind state champion Lake Hamilton, which had 48, 5A-West Conference champion Mountain Home 56 and Russellville 138.

Levi Fox led the Panthers with a 17th place finish of 17:02.32, while Nathan Hawbaker was 18th at 17:04.76.

Wilson Cunningham came in 43rd at 17:42.58, followed by Danilo Pozo in 44th at 17:43.39.

Tommy Seitz was 48th at 17:55.81, with Billy Samoff in 63rd at 18:22.56, Liam Scott 66th at 18:25.01, Noah Granderson 84th at 18:49.44 and Javier Chavez 91st at 18:57.09.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished 10th of 18 teams. Mountain Home won the state championship with 72 points, edging out Hot Springs Lakeside with 74 while Lake Hamilton was third at 92 and Greenwood fourth at 150.

Jacilyn Weilnau placed 17th to lead the Lady Panthers with a time of 20:49.27, while Claire Jagger was 33rd at 21:46.44.

Shayla Conley placed 55th at 22:39.37, with Haylee Fox 57th at 22:42.41, Kadynce Hilburn-Frost 71st at 23:26.84 and Estela Gonzalez 84th at 23:57.23.

Faith Harris finished 101st at 24:37.98, while Leslie Cea was 120th at 25:40.66 and Anna Floyd 127th at 26:05.61.