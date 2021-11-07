Colcord, Oaks, Kansas finish regular season with wins

Colcord scored 10 touchdowns in a 71-0 win against Canadian on Friday.

The Hornets (8-2, 5-2) led 36-0 at halftime and added 35 more points in the second half, totaling 663 yards of offense.

Stone Mayberry, Stormy Odle and Trey Duncan each rushed for touchdowns in the first quarter.

Marcelo Garcia ran for a TD in the second, while Odle thew a touchdown pass to Gabe Winfield.

Duncan had a fumble return for a touchdown in the third, while Winfield had an interception return.

In the fourth, Manuel Bocanegra caught a TD pass from Winfield, while Cooper Mott had a TD run and Duncan returned another fumble for a touchdown.

The Hornets will open the Class A playoffs this week.

Kansas 50, Dewey 22

The Comets ended their season on a winning note with a 50-22 victory over Dewey.

Kansas ends the season at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in District 2A-8.

Oaks 46, Bowlegs 0

The Warriors finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District C-4.

Oaks advances to the Class C playoffs this week.

Watts

The Engineers had to forfeit their final game of the regular season to Summit Christian, finishing 0-8 overall.