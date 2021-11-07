Evangel clips JBU women in double OT

The John Brown women's basketball team came up short 88-86 against Evangel (Mo.) in double overtime on Tuesday, but the Golden Eagles are hoping the experience will be beneficial down the road.

JBU was unable to get off a game-tying shot attempt in the the final second as the Valor held on for a two-point win Tuesday night inside Bill George Arena.

While it was a tough loss in just the second game of the season, head coach Jeff Soderquist hoped there some learning moments.

"That's exactly what I told them in there (in the locker room)," Soderquist said. "I said, 'hey if we're going to get a loss on our record for this, let's learn from this. Let's be better.'"

The game was a physical one with Evangel pressing nearly the whole game, unlike JBU's first game against Ozark Christian (Mo.).

"We'll grow from this," Soderquist. "We needed this. ... We needed the speed of this game, the physicality."

The Golden Eagles had converted a pair of last second shots at the end of regulation and in the first overtime to send the game into the second overtime.

Tarrah Stephens, who had a monster game of 39 points and 12 rebounds, drove to the basket and scored a layup with 1 second left in regulation to tie the game at 67.

Then, down 77-74 with the final seconds ticking away in overtime, Maddie Altman hit a 3-pointer in the corner to knot the score 77-77 and send it into the second overtime.

JBU took an early 79-77 lead in the second overtime on two free throws from Stephens. Evangel look an 83-81 lead after former Siloam Springs and Farmington standout Alexis Roach hit the second of two free throws, but Stephens scored inside to tie the score 83-83.

Alexis Cauthon gave Evangel a 85-83 lead and Roach hit two free throws for an 87-83 advantage. Natalie Smith knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Golden Eagles within 87-86. The Golden Eagles fouled Roach with 9.2 seconds left and Roach hit one of two free throws. JBU, however, did not get a shot off on its last possession as the Valor held on.

"Really it's a tale of of three games I felt like -- first half, second half and overtime," Soderquist said. "Overtime I was just very displeased with our defense."

Evangel held the upper hand early in the game, leading 15-13 after the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime. JBU only hit 8 of 25 shots in the first half, including 1 of 9 from behind the 3-point line.

"We just weren't used to the speed of this game and you could tell in the first half," Soderquist said. "I think we finally settled down."

JBU finished shooting 29 of 74 from the field and 6 of 30 from behind the 3-point line.

Evangel shot 28 of 74 overall and 5 of 24 from deep. The Valor did hit 27 of 31 free throws, while JBU hit 22 of 30.

Bayley Harman led Evangel with 16 points, while Abby Wildermuth had 15 points, Cauthon 13, Sophie Sparks 12 and Roach 10.

Stephens hit 15 of 28 from the field for her career-high scoring night.

"She was going," Soderquist said. "We were going to her."

Emily Sanders contributed 15 points, while Altman had 10 points and 10 assists.

Bethel (Tenn.) 64, JBU 55

McKENZIE, Tenn. -- Sophomore Natalie Smith scored a season-high 15 points and the Golden Eagles raced out to a 9-1 lead, but the John Brown University women's basketball team suffered a 64-55 setback versus host Bethel (Tenn.) in the first day's action of the Chamber of Commerce Classic on Friday (Nov. 5) afternoon inside Crisp Arena.

Off the bench, Smith hit 5-of-11 from the field, including four triples, but John Brown's (1-2) could only produce one other double-digit scorer, senior Lisa Vanoverberghe. Vanoverberghe contributed 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting before fouling out of the contest.

Millie Bryant scored a game-high 17 on 7-of-13 shooting for Bethel, while Mickey Head and Ryann Roberts contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

John Brown was scheduled to face No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.