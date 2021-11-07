Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Misti Stephens of Crye-Leike Real Estate speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was hosted by Crye-Leike. The next First Friday Coffee ‚Äî Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce event ‚Äî will be Dec. 3 at Occasions in downtown Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Misti Stephens of Crye-Leike Real Estate speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was hosted by Crye-Leike. The next First Friday Coffee ‚Äî Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce event ‚Äî will be Dec. 3 at Occasions in downtown Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Misti Stephens of Crye-Leike Real Estate speaks to the crowd at First Friday Coffee, which was hosted by Crye-Leike. The next First Friday Coffee ‚Äî Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce event ‚Äî will be Dec. 3 at Occasions in downtown Siloam Springs.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]