Golden Eagles throttle Arkansas Baptist at home

Graduate student Densier Carnes poured in 22 points to lead five Golden Eagles in double-figure scoring and the John Brown University men's basketball team ran away with a 100-58 win over NAIA-newcomer Arkansas Baptist on Friday afternoon inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) shot 52 percent from the floor (38-of-73) and dominated the boards by a 50-33 margin, cruising to 100 points for the second time this season. Behind 10 first-half triples, JBU boasted a 55-22 lead at the intermission and rode 38 points from the bench in the lopsided contest.

Carnes rebounded with an 8-of-10 performance and eight rebounds, while senior Luke Harper posted 18 points on four triples, adding five rebounds and five assists. Junior Payton Guiot poured in five triples en route to a career-best 17-point outing and graduate student Rokas Grabliauskas added 11 points and six boards off the bench.

Sophomore Noah Taylor joined the scoring parade to the tune of 10 points before fouling out of the contest.

Junior Nemanja Obradovic threw up a pair of blocks, leading the way to a defensive effort that produced a season-best six rejections and resulted in a season-best 28 percent shooting efficiency by the visiting Buffaloes (1-4).

JBU will play at Central Baptist in Conway on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Wesleyan 77, JBU 58

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- In its first NAIA action of the season, the John Brown University men's basketball team suffered a 77-58 setback at No. 16 Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday evening inside the Mueller Sports Center.

Senior Luke Harper shot 50 percent from the field (6-of-12) to score a team-leading 13 points, but a cold-shooting second half from the Golden Eagles (1-1) extinguished any hopes of a comeback bid after a pivotal first-half Oklahoma Wesleyan (2-0) run.

Graduate student Brenton Toussaint's layup gave JBU a 16-13 lead midway through the first half, but an ensuing 2-of-7 spurt from the floor, exacerbated by three turnovers, allowed the primed OKWU transition game to piece together a 19-5 run, handing the hosts an 11-point lead, 32-21.

Sophomore Noah Taylor's triple from the right arc whittled the lead down to seven, but the Eagles managed to rebuild a 12-point lead entering the intermission.

Both teams slowed down offensively in the second half, but John Brown's 10-of-31 shooting in the second half wasn't enough to counter the Wesleyan first-half run that broke open the contest.

Both teams secured 34 rebounds apiece, but OKWU dominated the paint, 34-16, and hit 10-of-14 from the stripe. The Golden Eagles managed just 10 attempts from the line, connecting on four.

Twelve Eagles scored for Oklahoma Wesleyan, led by Dylan Phillip's 11 points on three triples off the bench. Derrick Talton Jr. contributed 10 points, earning four at the free throw line.