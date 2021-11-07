JBU volleyball swept at Southwestern Assemblies of God

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) swept past the John Brown University volleyball team 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 on Friday evening inside the Sheaffer Center.

Halting a two-match winning streak, the Golden Eagles (15-16, 9-10 Sooner Athletic) could only manage a .032 (25-21-126) attack, with freshman Lilly Ruston leading the way with six terminations.

Junior Jillian Blackman patrolled the back line to the tune of 27 digs, a match high, breaking 20 scoops for the 12th time this season.

Alexis Mealer generated the bulk of the Lions (23-8, 15-5) offense, smacking 16 kills on 39 swings (.333) while Riley Burcham dished out 37 assists on 51 SAGU terminations.

John Brown was scheduled to finish out the regular season Saturday at Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.