LIBRARY MUSINGS: Crystal Bridges to You is Back!

Crystal Bridges will be back in November to do a CB to You (Crystal Bridges to You) event. They will be here from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12, and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The activities will take place by the fireplace on the west side of the building or in the meeting room. The location will be based on the weather. The library will be closed Thursday in observance of Veteran's Day so check the west side of the building. There will be signage directing you where to go for this event.

The artists for this event are Trinity Kai, MacKenzie Turner, Tay Butler, and Ziba Rajabi. Trinity and Ziba were here in September. MacKenzie graduated from Siloam Springs High School. Craig Colorusso will provide pop-up music on Thursday and Papa Rap will do the same on Saturday. 412 West, a band from Northwest Arkansas, will perform in concert from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 as the culmination of this event.

Weekly programs at the library include:

• 10 a.m. Wednesday -- Ms. Julia is leading the Pre-School Storytime in the Children's Story-Time Room.

• 11 a.m. Thursday -- Ms. Mary is leading the Elementary Program in Meeting Room B. Ms. Mary will be reading stories and demonstrating a craft which participants will be able to take home and create in their own time.

• 11 a.m. Thursday -- Ms. Leah is leading the Young Adult Homeschool Program in Meeting Room A.

• 4:30 p.m. Thursday -- Ms. Leah is leading the Young Adult Program in Meeting Room A.

• In addition, there will be virtual programming for preschool through young adults.

"Digital Resources" highlighted in November include:

• National Native American Heritage Month and PBS - Native American Heritage Month These sites provides access to resources to deepen knowledge and understanding of Native Americans through articles, films, and short stories. November is National Native American Heritage month.

• Sesame Street -- Have fun with Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, and the other characters of Sesame Street as you learn your ABCs, colors, numbers, etc.

The November Book Club Selections are as follows:

• Adult Reading Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 to discuss "Love and Other Consolation Prizes" by Jamie Ford. From the bestselling author of "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" comes a powerful novel, inspired by a true story, about a boy whose life is transformed at Seattle's epic 1909 World's Fair.

• The Morning Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 to discuss "The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson. This novel was inspired by the people of Kentucky and the brave and dedicated Kentucky Pack Horse library service of the 1930s. This book is a story of raw courage, fierce strength, and one woman's belief that books can carry us anywhere--even back home.

• Books for both clubs are at the front desk while they are available.

Remember our on-going reading programs for adults and young children. The adult reading challenge which is the mad libs style story will conclude at the end of 2021. The Friends of the Siloam Springs Library will provide the prize for the person whose name is drawn from the readers who have completed the challenge.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten currently has nine children who completed the program in 2021.We will celebrate this accomplishment with a graduation ceremony in January. Participants have through the end of this calendar year, to complete listening to and/or reading 1000 books to be considered a graduate of 2021. The graduates of 2020 will be invited to the ceremony as well to be recognized as a group for your accomplishments even though you were recognized individually in 2021.

The Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran's Day and Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, to observe Thanksgiving.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." ― Dr. Seuss.

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.