Oklahoma convenience store chain Jiffy Trip may come to Siloam Springs.

The Waynota, Okla., chain submitted an application for a significant development permit, which will be heard at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The permit will then go before the city board of directors on Dec. 7.

Originally the permit was supposed to be heard at the planning commission meeting on Oct. 12, but was tabled. Along with the significant development permit, a lot consolidation permit needs to be filed, the report states.

Jiffy Trip has locations in northern Oklahoma stretching from Woodward, Okla., to Sand Springs, Okla., as well as two stores in the western part of Oklahoma. According to jiffytrip.com's location guide this will also be the first store in Arkansas.

The facility will be a 6,700-square foot automatic filling station which will be located at the intersection of Highway 412 East and Arkansas Highway 59 North, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland.

Along with the convenience store, there will also be a drive-through food service located on the back side of the structure, the report states.

Jiffy Trip did not say how many jobs this will bring to Siloam Springs.

The planning commission will also review the following items:

• Significant development permit for 3000 Cheri Whitlock Drive. This item will go before the board on Dec. 7

• A special use permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue.

• Comprehensive plan monthly update.

• Lot split development permit for 129 Brashears Rd.