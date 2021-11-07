ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Russellville^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Providence Academy at Siloam Spring 8th^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men at Central Baptist^7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duel at the Dome, West Fork

Siloam Springs vs. Prairie Grove/Greenland^6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ozark Christian at JBU men^7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duel at the Dome, West Fork

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^6:30/8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs at Berryville^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mid-America Christian Classic, Oklahoma City

JBU women vs. Cottey (Mo.)^5:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Colcord vs. TBA^7 p.m.

Oaks vs. TBA^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU men^2:05 p.m.

Mid-America Christian Classic, Oklahoma City

JBU women vs. Bethel (Kan.)^5:05 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^Noon

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^1:15 p.m.

