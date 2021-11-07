ON TAP
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Russellville^4 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Providence Academy at Siloam Spring 8th^6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU men at Central Baptist^7:35 p.m.
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duel at the Dome, West Fork
Siloam Springs vs. Prairie Grove/Greenland^6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ozark Christian at JBU men^7:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duel at the Dome, West Fork
Siloam Springs vs. TBA^6:30/8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs at Berryville^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mid-America Christian Classic, Oklahoma City
JBU women vs. Cottey (Mo.)^5:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Colcord vs. TBA^7 p.m.
Oaks vs. TBA^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU men^2:05 p.m.
Mid-America Christian Classic, Oklahoma City
JBU women vs. Bethel (Kan.)^5:05 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^Noon
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs 9th at Huntsville^1:15 p.m.
