Ramay outscores eighth-graders; seventh-grade picks up first win

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team and Fayetteville Ramay put on an offensive show Thursday night as the Red Wolves won a shootout 44-36 at Panther Stadium.

Ramay rushed for 408 yards on 25 carries, including several big runs from quarterback Catavion Taylor, who finished with 302 yards on 18 carries.

Taylor had touchdown runs of 11 and 12 yards in the first quarter as Ramay led 14-6. Taylor also took a fake punt run 52 yards for a score for the Red Wolves, who led 28-14 at halftime

Siloam Springs got a three-yard touchdown run by Tristan Anglin and Jonathan Hyde threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jack O'Brien in the first half.

The Panthers tightened things up in the second half, scoring two straight times to tie the game 28-28.

Fabian Lara ran for a nine-yard touchdown run, and Anglin had another short TD run and the two-point conversion to tie the game on the last play of the third quarter.

Ramay went up 36-28 in the fourth on a 82-yard run by Taylor and the following two-point conversion run by Taylor.

Siloam Springs tied it back up on a 27-yard TD run by Anglin.

Ramay went ahead for good on a 14-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson with 1:40 left.

Siloam Springs got the ball back and turned the ball over on down near midfield, and Ramay ran out the remaining time.

Lara rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries, while Anglin ran 10 times for 84 yards.

The eighth-grade Panthers finished the season with a record of 6-4.

Seventh-grade

Panthers 22, Red Wolves 12

The seventh-grade team picked up its first win of the season 22-12 over Ramay on Thursday.

Corbin Allen rushed for 136 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while Ryan Shipp had 20 carries for 112 yards and a score. Shipp also caught a 17-yard pass from Camden Newell.

The Panthers led 14-0 after Allen's first two scores in the first half with the first coming off a Ramay turnover.

Ramay tightened things up in the second half with a score, but Siloam Springs (1-7-2) answered with a scoring drive, resulting in Shipp's TD run.

Allen also had eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, while Hayden Hargett had five tackles and caused a fumble. Coleman Wilcox had five tackles and a sack. Johnathan Hollon caused and recovered a fumble.