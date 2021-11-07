Siloam Sunday obituaries for Nov. 7, 2021

Mary Mildred Wens Bohlender

Mary Mildred Wens Bohlender of Siloam Springs, AR passed away on October 28, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Ault, CO on January 8, 1935, to Carl C. Wens and Eugenia Thomas Wens. Mary attended grade school in Ault and was a 1953 graduate of Greeley High School in Greeley, CO. On June 20th, 1954, she married L. Jay Bohlender in Greeley.

Upon marriage, Mary left bank employment in Greeley and joined Jay southeast of Greeley on a dairy farm where they began raising four children. After sixteen years there, the family moved to a farm near Lamar, NE where they lived some years. Due to Jay's growing farm interests, Mary later lived in Dalhart, TX, then Holyoke, CO, and in later years Elfrida, AZ. Her final years were spent near her daughter Penny in Siloam Springs, AR. Mary attended Baptist churches where she lived, trusting Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ to accompany singing at churches she attended.

Mary is survived by her children, Jeff (Jean) Bohlender of Cliff, NM, Rod (Linda) Bohlender of Stinnett, TX, Penny (Scott) Wanzer of Siloam Springs, AR, and Wes Bohlender of Tucson, AZ, along with 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her brother Donald Wens of Littleton, CO, brother Carl Wens Jr. of Lee's Summit, MO, and sister Margaret Wens Collins of Greeley, CO.

Graveside service will be November 13 at 2:30 pm in McNeal Cemetery, McNeal, AZ. A memorial service will be held in Siloam Springs, AR on November 22, at 10:30 am at Siloam Springs Bible Church.

James David Denny

James David Denn, 60, died Nov. 3, 2021, in Siloam Springs Ark.

He was born Oct. 2, 1961, in Siloam Springs to Claud Denny and Elsie Cox Denny. He lived his entire life in the Colcord, Okla., area.

He worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator on the pipeline. He attended Colcord Public Schools and was raised attending Countryside Bible Church.

He married Debbie McDaniel on May 30, 1997.

He was preceded by his parents, his brother Claud Dean Denny, brother-in-law Maurice Hendren and niece Melinda Hendren.

He is survived by his wife, stepson Billy Tinney, stepdaughter Amanda Tinney, stepdaughter Annette Threeton; one brother Richard Denny and wife Vicki of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; sister Margaret Sullivan and husband Chester of Fayetteville, Ark.; sister Margie Hendren of Colcord, and sister-in-law Linda Denny of Colcord; four granddaughters, one grandson, one great grandson, seven nieces and nephews and lots of friends.

Graveside services were at Row Cemetery in Colcord on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Richard C. Taylor

Richard C. Taylor, 85, of Stilwell, Okla., died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Northeastern Health Center in Tahlequah, Okla.

He was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Yavapai County, Ariz.

He was the son of Lester Taylor and Genevie Reeves Taylor.

He worked many different occupations including dog catcher, sheriff's deputy, landscaping and as a dairy farmer.

He was of the Christian faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, Jeeping and anything to do with being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Sue Taylor, and one son, William Farley.

He is survived by two sons, Ernest Heydorn of Arizona and Richard Anthony Carl Taylor of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one sister, Ruth; eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Frances Turman

Mary Frances Turman, 93, of Siloam Springs AR passed away Monday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was born at home in the Kincheloe community on January 30th, 1928, to Robert Edward Lee Turman and Anna May (Carter) Turman. The family farmed and Mary was an only child, so she worked on all farm chores as needed. Mary completed formal schooling through the 8th grade. She did home schooling and studying in order to earn her high school certification. When Mary was 16 her father contracted TB so at age 16 she had to go to work to help support the family. Her father passed away of heart disease when Mary was 21 years old. She took wonderful loving care of her mother, Annie, throughout the remaining 27 years of Annie's life. At 16 she either caught a ride or walked the 5 miles from the family farm to work at Allen's Canning on E Jefferson St. She also cooked at Jay Bird School at East Kenwood & Hwy 16. After Jay Bird was consolidate into the Siloam Springs school district she was a cook at the Siloam Springs High School. She was famous for her peanut butter cookies that she served. She taught herself to drive by driving their Model A around in the fields.

She later worked at Patterson Manufacturing. When they closed in Siloam, Mary rode with others to work at Patterson Manufacturing in Grove, OK. She then got a job at Roth Food Center as a meat processor and wrapper. She was the face at the counter so she became friends with many people throughout Siloam. After Roth's closed she started work at La-Z-Boy where she worked until her retirement. Mary had been a seamstress throughout her life so she brought wonderful experience to La-Z-Boy. She was also a faithful member of Gum Springs Baptist Church throughout her life having been baptized as a teenager in the Illinois River.

Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and all of her aunts and uncles. She is survived by several cousins and many close friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 am with a graveside service following at 11:00 am at the Weddington Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Backstom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gum Springs Baptist Church 20054 Keck Rd. Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Eusebio Andres Zambrano

Eusebio Andres Zambrano, 88, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Monterrey, Mexico, to Eusebio Zambrano Sr., and Ester Leal Zambrano.

He married Helene Margaretha Nikkels, on May 5, 1959, in Tecoma Park, Md., and together they had three children.

He received his Doctor of Medicine, and practiced at Harlingen Texas State Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Dr. Roberto Fuentes.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, A. Rene Zambrano and wife Kathy, of Gentry, and Dr. Hans Zambrano and wife Karen, of Alido, Texas; one daughter, Sylvia O'Neall and husband Terry, of Riverside, Calif.; five grandchildren; two sisters; Laura Fuentes de Zambrano, and Leticia Trevino de Zambrano and husband Guillermo.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gentry, with Pastor Ross Harris and Rick Mercer officiating. Burial will follow at Gentry Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.