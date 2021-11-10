No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THANKSGIVING
ACROSS
1. "If all ____ fails..."
5. *Male Thanksgiving bird
8. Yoko's last name
11. Indian restaurant bread
12. Carhop's carrier
13. *"Kiss the Cook" garment
15. Homer's "The Odyssey", e.g.
16. *Grandpa or Grandma, often
17. Moolah or dough
18. *Pilgrim's colony
20. Allah's cleric
21. Arranges into categories
22. Chance's genre
23. *"Plains, Trains and Automobiles" star
26. Woven containers
30. Kimono sash
31. Aristotle's school
34. Part of ideal
35. Hurricane feature, pl.
37. Comedian Schumer
38. Teen worry
39. Side of a ruler
40. Left over
42. *When will the guests be here?, acr.
43. Rejuvenate
45. Expression of agreement (2 words)
47. *What Turkey Trot participants did
48. Outdoor entertainment area
50. Messy substances
52. *It makes Thanksgiving wishes come true?
55. Half of diameter, pl.
56. Flu symptom
57. Accompanies relief
59. Leaves out
60. More than a talker?
61. Isaac's firstborn
62. Skin cyst
63. "____ my party, and I'll cry if I want too..."
64. Confederate or Union, e.g.
DOWN
1. Compass dir.
2. Arctic native
3. Go yachting
4. Become enclosed in a cyst
5. Freshwater fish
6. Hop-drying kilns
7. *Pumpkin pie at the first Thanksgiving, e.g.
8. Sea World's performer
9. "Cheers" regular
10. Top seed
12. Like a rosebush
13. Spy name
14. *Kind of squash
19. Toils
22. Truck brand motto: "Guts. Glory. ____"
23. Lawn trimmer
24. Toe the line
25. Designs on lemur's tail
26. Purchases
27. #39 Across, pl.
28. T in Ferrari TR
29. Thai restaurant chicken staple
32. Elder's support
33. Flightless bird
36. *Thanksgiving football game host city since 1934
38. Impromptu
40. Big coffee holder
41. Choice word
44. Desert mirage
46. Makes less tight
48. Lace loop
49. "Angela's _____," memoir
50. *Raiders vs. Cowboys, e.g.
51. Scandinavian war god
52. Dry riverbed
53. Not final or absolute
54. Exclamation of surprise, archaic
55. Propel your boat!
58. Color wheel feature