No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THANKSGIVING

ACROSS

1. "If all ____ fails..."

5. *Male Thanksgiving bird

8. Yoko's last name

11. Indian restaurant bread

12. Carhop's carrier

13. *"Kiss the Cook" garment

15. Homer's "The Odyssey", e.g.

16. *Grandpa or Grandma, often

17. Moolah or dough

18. *Pilgrim's colony

20. Allah's cleric

21. Arranges into categories

22. Chance's genre

23. *"Plains, Trains and Automobiles" star

26. Woven containers

30. Kimono sash

31. Aristotle's school

34. Part of ideal

35. Hurricane feature, pl.

37. Comedian Schumer

38. Teen worry

39. Side of a ruler

40. Left over

42. *When will the guests be here?, acr.

43. Rejuvenate

45. Expression of agreement (2 words)

47. *What Turkey Trot participants did

48. Outdoor entertainment area

50. Messy substances

52. *It makes Thanksgiving wishes come true?

55. Half of diameter, pl.

56. Flu symptom

57. Accompanies relief

59. Leaves out

60. More than a talker?

61. Isaac's firstborn

62. Skin cyst

63. "____ my party, and I'll cry if I want too..."

64. Confederate or Union, e.g.

DOWN

1. Compass dir.

2. Arctic native

3. Go yachting

4. Become enclosed in a cyst

5. Freshwater fish

6. Hop-drying kilns

7. *Pumpkin pie at the first Thanksgiving, e.g.

8. Sea World's performer

9. "Cheers" regular

10. Top seed

12. Like a rosebush

13. Spy name

14. *Kind of squash

19. Toils

22. Truck brand motto: "Guts. Glory. ____"

23. Lawn trimmer

24. Toe the line

25. Designs on lemur's tail

26. Purchases

27. #39 Across, pl.

28. T in Ferrari TR

29. Thai restaurant chicken staple

32. Elder's support

33. Flightless bird

36. *Thanksgiving football game host city since 1934

38. Impromptu

40. Big coffee holder

41. Choice word

44. Desert mirage

46. Makes less tight

48. Lace loop

49. "Angela's _____," memoir

50. *Raiders vs. Cowboys, e.g.

51. Scandinavian war god

52. Dry riverbed

53. Not final or absolute

54. Exclamation of surprise, archaic

55. Propel your boat!

58. Color wheel feature