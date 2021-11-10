Arkansas Bright Futures partners with Soderquist School of Business for Winter Sharefest

The Siloam Springs chapter of Arkansas Bright Futures is partnering with John Brown University's Soderquist College of Business for this year's Winter Sharefest.

This partnership is brand new according to Amanda Cunningham, administrative assistant at the Soderquist College of Business and the coordinator of the school's "sock exchange," which is collecting socks and will donate them with Bright Futures' donation of winter coats and shoes.

The coats, shoes and socks and books will be handed out to students by school counselors between December 8-10 at the individual schools in Siloam Springs, said Bright Futures Coordinator Tiffany Hansen.

Select students will also receive a food voucher for the drive-through distribution of food, which will be held on Dec. 11 at the Panther Health and Wellness Clinic at the intermediate school, Hansen said. The time for the distribution is still being discussed, Hansen said.

Bright Futures will be helping approximately 175 students through the Winter Sharefest program, Hansen said. Anyone who would like to sign up for the food distribution may contact Hansen at 479-524-8175, she said.

"We love the idea of doing something that gives back to our community and we wanted to focus on kids," Cunningham said. "I think that's a great area to focus on and Bright Futures made a lot of sense."

Cunningham said her husband is pretty involved with Bright Futures and knows Hansen so the partnership was seen as a good idea.

For her part, Hansen said Bright Futures has had great partnerships with JBU over the years and historically the college has historically been very supportive of local students.

"I think students helping students is very impactful," Hansen said.

Students at JBU's business school are interested in philanthropic endeavors so getting them to think beyond the bottom line was not difficult, Cunningham said.

Socks were chosen as the item for students to purchase because most of the students are on a tight budget and buying a pair of socks is easier than buying a coat, Cunningham said.

Arvest Bank, Dustin's Dream and First Presbyterian Church will donate coats to Bright Futures, while shoes will be provided by The Assembly and Shoe Sensation, Hansen said.

Simmons Foods and The Manna Center will donate food to Bright Futures for the drive-through food donation event.

Cunningham said she got the idea for the sock exchange from Dr. Randall Waldron who recommended doing the sock exchange instead of the stock exchange.

Student majors have been divided into four groups, Cunningham said. Starting Nov. 1, the groups would bring in pairs of socks that they have been assigned to get, Cunningham said.

As the number of socks grows the group's stock grows and the group with the highest stock after three weeks wins, Cunningham said

The winning group will get a pizza party, an ice cream and a professor revenge, Cunningham said. The professor revenge has the winning group choose one of three acts of revenge for a professor, Cunningham said.

Revenge options are a pie in the face, water balloon bombing in December or the group can pick a funny costume the professor has to wear to an important meeting on campus, Cunningham said.

"I think the students are excited about that part of it," Cunningham said.