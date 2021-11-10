Sign in
Downtown Bakery named Small Business of the Quarter

by Photo submitted | Today at 5:21 a.m.
Photo submitted Downtown Bakery won Business of the Quarter for third quarter from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. Downtown Bakery won for the category of small businesses which covered the months of July, August and September. The chamber presented the award to Downtown Bakery on Nov. 2.

