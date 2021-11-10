Sign in
Helping those in need

by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:26 a.m.
According to Elaine Carr, a carrier and organizer of the event, Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs post office is holding its annual food drive from Nov. 10-13. Postal customers may leave nonperishable goods outside by their mailbox and their mail carrier will pick the goods up and help distribute them to local charities. The food items will go to local charities Genesis House, Hunger and Thirst Ministries, the Manna Center and Victory Worship.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

