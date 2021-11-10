Herald-Leader obituaries for Nov. 10, 2021

Jacqueline Carson

Jacqueline Carson, 84, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Nov. 6, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Bokoshe, Okla., to Robert Tanner and Lilly McKinney.

She was a longstanding member of the Borderline Group of Alcoholics Anonymous and would be receiving her 40-year chip next March.

She is survived by her son, Michael Restine, of Albuquerque, N.M.; two daughters, Donnetta Bishop, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and Lesa Hanna, of Grove, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Johnson, of Fort Worth, Texas. No services are scheduled at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Denton Dale Jackson

Denton Dale Jackson, 72, died on Nov. 7, 2021.

He was the son of Denton Delmar Jackson and Ruby Jo Jackson.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1949, in Tulsa, Okla.

He married Mickie Oliver on Aug. 15, 1969. He was a rancher.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, and stepfather Chalmer Underwood.

He is survived by wife Mickie of the home; son, David Jackson and wife Amy of Colcord, Okla.; daughter, Haylee Amos and husband Charlie of Rose, Okla.; four grandchildren and many cousins, relatives, and friends.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Russell Cemetery, Oaks, Okla. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Judith Ann Omo

Judith "Judy" Ann Omo, 82, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on November 6, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 2, 1939, in Manchester, Connecticut, to Amie Herve Girard and Lucille Muzzulin. She married Kenneth "Gene" Omo, and together they had one son, Lee Eric Omo. Judy was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and Sparkle Sisters. She served at Meals on Wheels and Hopes Kitchen and was a member of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. She also ran the Arkansas Employment Services office.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her parents, Amie and Lucille.

She is survived by her son Lee, and wife Angel, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Sydney, London, and Skylar; two brothers; Ray Girard, of Gainesville, Florida, and Paul Girard, of Melbourne, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at Siloam Springs St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:00 PM, with a rosary beforehand at 1:30 PM, with Father Salvador officiating. A luncheon will take place afterward at the church. Graveside service will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please make your memorial contributions to Hopes Kitchen in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

